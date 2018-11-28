The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in the ultimate dress coat - and wait 'til you see the sleeves Camilla wraps up in style

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall accompanied her husband Prince Charles as they made their way to Ely Market Place in East Anglia on an official visit. The royal couple looked in great spirits as they walked around the marketplace - trying the different foods and beverages that were on sale. Camilla looked as fabulous as ever - stunning onlookers in a royal blue dress coat that had some really lovely touches. Not only did it have an on-trend funnel neckline, but it also boasted bell-sleeves that were embroidered at the cuffs. Gorgeous ! In fact, the fancy outerwear staple looked liked something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear. Kate loves a navy coat and constantly wears a variety of different designs in the bold colour. From her double-breasted Hobbs design to her Eponine London number - its all about the navy for Prince William's wife.

We love Camilla's coat - which came complete with embroidered sleeves

Father-of-two Charles looked equally stylish - wearing his favourite camel coat, maroon tie and smart loafers.

This isn't the first time Camilla and Kate have mirrored each other in the style stakes. In July, Camilla visited the Sandringham Flower Show with husband Prince Charles and wore a striking, paisley-printed dress for her day out. She teamed it with her favourite nude high heels, a glittering necklace, pearl drop earrings and stayed cool during the heatwave by carrying a parasol which shaded her from the harsh summer sun.

Prince William's wife also likes a parasol - during the royal tour of Asia in 2012 Kate visited a war memorial in Singapore with husband Prince William and stayed cool by carrying white one, making sure she was shaded during the walk. Looking as gorgeous as ever in a bespoke, duck egg blue dress with lace panelling by one of her favourite designers Jenny Packham.

