The Duchess of Cornwall is the recycle Queen in an incredible striped dress

On Thursday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall headed to Clarence House for an afternoon of festivities. Camilla, 71, joined children who have all received support from the children's hospice Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity and proceeded to feed the reindeer as part of their Christmas party. Prince Charles's wife looked incredible as always - rocking a navy dress with a monochrome striped skirt, black tights and high heel shoes. The gorgeous frock was a great look on the royal - and she added her favourite pearl choker and drop earrings.

We loved Camilla's striped dress she wore at the Clarence House Christmas Party

This fancy number is clearly one of her favourites - she wore it two weeks ago at a reception for the winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, held at Buckingham Palace. When a dress looks this good, can you blame her? The royal regularly recycles her looks - from her glamorous dress coats and glittering gems to even her wedding gown!

Camilla wore a wonderfully elegant white coat and matching scalloped-edged dress by Robinson Valentine for her civil ceremony to Prince Charles in April 2005, when the pair married at Windsor's Guildhall. She proceeded to wear it again two years later in 2007, as she attended the opening of the National Assembly of Wales. We love this idea - after all, when do you get the chance to re-wear your wedding dress again? Genius!

Thursday’s event saw the royal helping serve the children's lunch before there was a surprise visit of Dancer and Blitzen, the ‘Randwick Reindeer’ to the CH garden. How adorable? The duchess also got busy, helping the children decorate the Clarence House Christmas tree. This year marks the ninth time that families and hospice staff associated with the charity have been invited to decorate the tree, which is a very special event for all.

