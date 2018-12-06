The Duchess of Cornwall takes a fashion risk and wow, just wow The wife of Prince Charles surprises us...

Wednesday was an extremely busy day for the Duchess of Cornwall. After her action-packed morning at ICAP’s 26th annual global Charity Day, the wife of Prince Charles hot-footed it to the National Army Museum to see a new exhibit. We loved her fresh new outfit - which was super directional! The royal wore a classic black, polka-dot dress, her favourite pearl necklace, black high heel shoes and the most incredible black cape blazer - a style she hasn't stepped out in before. Capes are loved by the fashion pack and we often see them at fashion week, so Camila is clearly in the know.

Camilla wore a cape!

Whilst at the opening, the Duchess viewed the painting 'Major-General The Right Honourable J.E.B. Seely' alongside Seely's grandson Brough Scott. The painting was part of the 'Alfred Munnings: War Artist, 1918' exhibition, which features over forty works of art by the war artist that have been brought together for the first time in a century. The 71-year-old even let slip what she would like for Christmas having been inspired by the visit. "I've always wanted a Munnings, I'm not sure how I'll get my wish. Nobody painted horses better."

We loved Camilla's look that she worked for the charity event earlier that day. The blonde royal rocked a striking tweed co-ord, black tights and smart block heel shoes.

However it was her skirt that hit headlines - it had a fabulous contrasting hem that was crafted from silk, giving it a very glam edge. Subtle makeup accentuated her features and her trademark blonde hair was blow-dried to perfection. She looked impossibly fresh and glowing for her appearance, despite her late night the day before - she attended the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family.

