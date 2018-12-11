We are just dotty about Kate Middleton's L.K.Bennett spotty tea dress Such a gorgeous frock!

The Duchess of Cambridge cosied up in her chicest coat to date as she paid a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital and homeless resource centre The Passage on Tuesday morning with her husband Prince William. The royal wore a stunning, bottle green tea dress that was emblazoned with white polka dots and a large pussy bow at the nape of the neck. It was from high street store L.K.Bennett and is priced at £325. She looked incredible as she braved the chilly conditions, looking in great spirits as she arrived. Kate. 36, wore her rich brunette mane in loose curls - a change from her recent 'do of choice - the ponytail. She sported subtle makeup, which included a smattering of brown eyeshadow, a flick of macara and a dab of nude lipstick and added her favourite pair of olive, suede high heels and pearl drop earrings.

We loved Kate's latest dress - which was from the high street!

The royal couple's first stop was Evelina London, which will be marking its 150th anniversary in 2019. The establishment is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, of which the Queen is patron.

Loading the player...

Kate and William met with a variety of children that are currently receiving care at the hospital, and spoke with staff and parents about the life-changing care Evelina London provides. From there, the parents-of-three made their way to The Passage - a homeless centre - where they met with workers and discussed some of the challenges relating to street homelessness, including drug addiction and mental health issues.

£325, L.K.Bennett

We are still reeling over Kate's outfit from last week where she shocked onlookers in trousers - an item she very rarely wears. The Duchess looked stunning as she arrived at the RAF base in Cyprus to honour military personnel serving overseas during Christmas.

MORE: Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike of Kate Middleton's red check skirt and we are so buying it

She teamed the tailored trews with a striking olive green blazer by Smythe with wide lapels and statement button detail at the cuffs, and a simple white T-shirt. To complete her look she added a smart buckled belt and a pair of olive green suede shoes with a matching L.K.Bennett bag - she's always matching!

READ: Kate Middleton has a new favourite handbag - and it comes in five different colours