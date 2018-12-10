Marks & Spencer has a great lookalike of Kate Middleton's red check skirt and we are so buying it M&S have done it again!

We are still reeling over the Duchess of Cambridge's appearance last week when she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Place with husband Prince William. We loved her festive look she rocked at the event - a gorgeous red checked skirt by Emilia Wickstead which she teamed with a simple cashmere cardigan by Brora. The skirt set her back a jaw-dropping £1450 and the eye-catching plaid number gave us all the Yuletide feels. If you want the royally-approved look on a budget - look no further than Marks & Spencer. The iconic high street store has a similar style number for a purse-friendly £39.50. Although more of a pencil cut - it has the same bold checked print, midi length and a lovely cinch-in look. Predictably - it's selling out fast, so don't delay if you have your eye on it!

Kate's skirt cost £1450 from Emilia Wickstead

The festive bash was for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. The mother-of-three wore her rich brunette hair in loose curls - a change from her recent do' of choice - the ponytail.

Get the look with Marks & Spencer, £39.50

Subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features - a smattering of brown eye-shadow, a flick of mascara and a dab of nude lipstick was all she needed to look radiant as ever. We loved the photographs that appeared of the day - there was even fake snow and gorgeous glittery decor.

It was a busy week for the wife of Prince William. After the party on Tuesday, Kate attended the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace and stunned in a dazzling baby blue, floor length dress which featured a tulle overlay with incredible silver embellishments.

She accessorised with a stunning pair of pearl earrings and topped off the look with the Lover's Knot tiara, which she has worn on several occasions and was also a favourite of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

