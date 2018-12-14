The Duchess of Cornwall's special link to Prince Louis in the royal Christmas card How lovely!

The Duke and Duchess Of Cornwall have released their annual Christmas card and wow, what a gorgeous picture! Prince Charles and Camilla look in great spirits in the snap, which was shot in the garden of their London home, Clarence House. Taken by Hugo Burnand, it read: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year" on the inside. Camilla, 71, looked fabulous in a fabulous white shift dress by undoubtedly her favourite fashion designer Fiona Clare. A chic number, it had embroidered detail on the collar and cuffs and a lovely flared skirt. The mother-of-two added her favourite pearl necklace and two-toned toe cap shoes and opted to wear her trademark bouffant mane in a voluminous style.

We love Charles and Camilla's Christmas card

You may recognise the dress the royal wore in the pictures. It is the very same design that she wore in the summer when she attended Prince Louie's christening, which took place 9 July at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Camilla accessorised the dress slightly differently though - she added wide-brimmed hat by Locke & Co and she carried a snakeskin clutch bag and pearl drop earrings.

Camilla wore the same dress at Prince Louis's christening

Friday saw both the Cambridges and the Sussex's also sharing their festive greetings with fans. This year, Prince William and Kate surprised us as they went down the casual route, with the family of five all wearing jeans and sporting country looks. How adorable?

The couple coordinated with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who is just seven months old.

Meghan and Harry shared a throwback snap for their card - which was at the evening reception of their wedding in May. In the snap, Harry looks suave in his suit and Meghan 37, is rocking her stunning second wedding dress by Stella McCartney.

