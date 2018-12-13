The Duchess of Cornwall is pretty in pink and wow, what an outfit! A gorgeous look for the wife of Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall looked incredible on Wednesday at her latest engagement which was totally festive. Camilla looked gorgeous rocking the most pink fabulous tweed coat. The pretty design was made up of a striking pink and white boucle fabric and had contrasting bursts of burgundy velvet at the neckline. The 71-year-old braved the cold in cosy tights, leather gloves and knee-high boots. The royal met Ollie the donkey and Harry the mini Shetland pony outside the Guards Chapel in central London ahead of a carol concert in aid of the animal welfare charity Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys. How adorable?

We are loving Camilla's pink coat

It's a busy time of year for Prince Charles's wife. Last week saw the mother-of-two have an action-packed schedule, starting at the at the ICAP’s 26th annual global Charity Day where she stunned onlookers in tweed once again - this time in the form of a chic navy blue co-ord which she teamed with black tights and smart block heel shoes.

After that, the Duchess made a dash to the National Army Museum to see a new exhibit. Camilla did a quick change and we have to say - it was a good'un! She rocked a classic black, polka-dot dress, her favourite pearl necklace, black high heel shoes and the most incredible black cape blazer - a style she hasn't stepped out in before. Capes are loved by fashionistas everywhere, so Camila is bang on trend!

Also last week the Duchess sparkled at the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace which invites members of the Diplomatic Corps to enjoy an evening at the palace each Christmas. The official dress code for the event was 'white tie' and Camilla looked beautiful in her pale gown and a beautiful in the Greville Tiara, made by Boucheron.

