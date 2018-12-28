One young Princess is already borrowing from her mother's royal wardrobe – see the picture Royal hand-me-downs!

There are many, many perks of growing up in a royal family, of course, but there's not much more envy-inducing than the ultimate fashion hand-me-downs from mother to daughter - and it looks like one young Princess is getting in on the action very early. During a recent Christmas video of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and their children, some eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that Princess Isabella wore a blouse that's been previously seen on her mother, Mary – so at the age of 11, she's already raided her mum's wardrobe! Impressive.

Image: Kongehuset

Isabella and her siblings are busy making and decorating Christmas biscuits in the adorable video, which sees the whole family looking very festive, we have to admit – though the young Princess' grown-up shirt has us most fascinated. It's thought to be a navy bird print blouse by high street store Zara - spotted by royal fashion fan Laura Ashworth on Twitter - which the Crown Princess wore to a church service in Aarhus back in 2016.

The similarity itself was revealed by European royal fashion expert @HeavenQRF on the social media site. She wrote: "My good friend and awesome fashion detective Katrina noticed that Princess Isabella was wearing one of Crown Princess Mary’s blouse[s] in the Christmas video!"

Mary isn't the only royal to make use of hand-me-downs, though of course we haven't seen little Princess Charlotte wearing any of the Duchess of Cambridge's clothes as yet! Kate is known to make sure that her children pass down their most-worn items to each other, however, with both Charlotte and baby Prince Louis having worn their big brother Prince George's clothes in the past. Perhaps she'll even pass some on to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby…

