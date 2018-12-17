Crown Princess Mary shows off her stunning Christmas décor at royal palace The palace has been transformed for Christmas

Crown Princess Mary was unable to resist capturing a photo to showcase the amazing Christmas decorations at Amalienborg at the weekend. The royal palace in Copenhagen has been transformed for the festivities, with a real Christmas tree taking pride of place in the Knight’s Hall, which was the setting for a lavish party on Sunday.

A photo of the décor, taken by Princess Mary, was shared on the Danish royals’ official Instagram account on Sunday. "Christmas party in the Knights Hall in Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg, here on the third Sunday in advent," the caption read. The snap showed the huge Christmas tree in all its glory, adorned with an array of colourful baubles and stars.

Crown Princess Mary showcased the Christmas decorations at Amalienborg

However, rather than add fairy lights to the tree, the royals have followed tradition by carefully placing candles on the branches. These are traditionally lit after dinner on Christmas Eve, with all the family present.

Crown Princess Mary’s photo also offered a glimpse at the other decorations that have been put on display in the stunning Knight’s Hall. They include a scattering of festive pine cones and gold decorations that sit on top of a marble table, with a dazzling chandelier hanging overhead.

The Danish royals will celebrate Christmas together at Marselisborg Palace

As is tradition, Mary will join her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent to celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Palace with the rest of the royal family. Queen Margrethe will arrive at the palace on Friday, and will also be joined by Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and their children for the festivities.

However, it is sure to be a poignant Christmas for the Danish royal family as it is their first without Prince Henrik, who sadly passed away in February after suffering from a pulmonary infection at the age of 83.

