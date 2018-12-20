Both Kate and Meghan recycled dresses from years before at the Queen's Christmas lunch Thrifty!

We're well aware that both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex are fond of recycling their favourite outfits for all occasions – and it looks like Christmas is no exception! Royal watchers were very excited to see the sisters-in-law arriving for the Queen's annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday – and though we couldn't see much of their outfits, some eagle-eyed fashion fans managed to spot that both Kate and Meghan had already worn their ensembles once before.

Meghan first wore her Erdem dress back in 2016

Actually, Meghan's outfit is thought to be an Erdem dress that she first wore for an appearance on the Today Show back in January 2016. It has green, blue and yellow detailing, sheer sleeves and a high neck. What a great spot from royal blogger 'UFO No More', who first noticed the similarity!

MORE: Queen Letizia wears mother-in-law's outfit 30 years later and looks incredible

Loading the player...

Kate's pretty pink pussy bow dress, meanwhile, reminded many of a frock she first wore back in 2011 – to a private dinner for Prince Philip's birthday. By one of her favourite designers, Stella McCartney, the dress was apparently a bargain of thrifty Kate's – since she reportedly bought it for £305, instead of its £1425 price tag. Nice!

Many thought Kate's dress was the same as her 2011 number

Both Kate and Meghan have been getting into the festive spirit with their fashion – particularly Kate, who began the month by hosting a Christmas party for military families at Kensington Palace with husband William. Her gorgeous tartan pleated skirt, by Emilia Wickstead, certainly got everyone in the Christmas spirit we reckon.

MORE: Royal style watch Christmas special: see the royals' best outfits of 2018

Meghan, meanwhile, went for the ultimate Christmas party showstopper for the British Fashion Awards earlier in December, choosing a one-shoulder gown by Givenchy to present the Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Clare Waight Keller, head designer at the brand. She wore the sleek dress with simple slicked-back hair, vampy nail polish and gold jewellery – perfection.