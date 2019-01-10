Pippa Middleton recycles her favourite sellout honeymoon dress Pippa copies Kate's favourite fashion tip...

Pippa Middleton has been enjoying an extended break in St. Barths with her husband James Matthews, baby son Arthur and extended family - including brother-in-law Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams. The sun-drenched break looked idyllic in photographs that appeared on The Daily Mail, and when the 35-year-old departed the tropical Island, she wore a stunning dress by luxury label Maje. The pretty baby blue frock had printed motifs on the flirty, ra-ra hem and she added a contrasting black woven belt into the mix. The dress was the same number she wore on her honeymoon with James back in 2017 - so it's clearly one of her holiday must-haves. With her black sunglasses, Penelope Chilvers espadrilles and beachy waves, she appeared tanned, relaxed, and happy as she carried her adorable son.

The mother-of-one has enjoyed a fabulous post-Christmas break and we have seen her sporting a number of chic outfits. In one photo online, the brunette wore a pretty white crochet top, casual jeans and a smart burgundy camera bag which had a funky circular strap.

We hunted high and low and discovered that the bag is from Pop & Suki - Suki Waterhouse's accessories company. Pippa wore the bag cross-body and it's the type of design that is compact in size, yet you can still fit plenty in it. The £103 bag is also available in a whopping seven other shades. Pippa opted for the burgundy version and she switched up her strap, choosing a scalloped style that you can clip on, which cost her £32.67.

Pop and Suki has lots of famous fans - including Princess Beatrice. The daughter of Prince Andrew was seen looking fabulous at Ascot in June 2018, teaming her grey dress by The Fold with a stunning box bag, also by the brand.

It had the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that Betarice helped to champion in 2017.

