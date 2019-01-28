Princess Charlene wows crowds in all-black outfit and thigh-high boots The royal stepped out in Monaco over the weekend

There's no denying that Princess Charlene would certainly be a contender for best dressed royal. Every time the mother-of-two steps out she absolutely stuns with her sartorial choices and this weekend proved no different. Attending a church service in Monaco to honour the country's patron saint, Saint Devote, she wore a stunningly elegant black dress coat with thigh-high suede boots. Figure-hugging and flattering, the coat featured a shallow collar, full length sleeves and a slit skirt that fanned out when she walked. Her kitten-heeled boots toughened the outfit somewhat, featuring a leather toe-cap and studding detail.

A stylish weekend all round, Princess Charlene was also photographed in a more casual but not any less glamorous outfit the evening before. Attending St. Devote celebrations on Saturday night alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and one of their twins, Prince Jacques, she opted for a ultra-cosy sage turtleneck, cream jeans and beige suede boots. Bringing the whole look together, she wore a gorgeous coat on top. Featuring oversized grey and cream checks, the white coat also had tan leather trimmed cuffs and a large white hood.

Her family didn't disappoint when it came to style either, Prince Albert looked very dapper alongside his wife. Dressed in a slate grey suit and a black overcoat, he finished the look with a smart tie and blue and green tartan scarf. Not overshadowed by his father however, four-year-old Prince Jacques also looked exceedingly well dressed. Wearing a pair of dark-denim jeans, he wore a camel coat to keep warm that featured green and red stripes down the pocket.

We can't wait to see what Princess Charlene opts to wear for her next outing - we already know we'll want to copy the look immediately.