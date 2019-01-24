We're in love with Queen Letizia's amazing criss-cross heels Get ready for some serious shoe envy…

Can we have access to Queen Letizia's incredible shoe cupboard please? The Spanish royal has stepped out in some truly gorgeous heels which we'd like to own RIGHT NOW. Yes, the stunning monarch attended the International Tourism Fair in Madrid on Wednesday and looked fantastic in an edgy workwear outfit, topped off with a pair of brown leather stilettos by upmarket label Magrit. We're loving the criss-cross straps on the top of the foot and the beautiful tan shade of the leather. The royal teamed her show-stopping shoes with an elegant grey checked skirt by Massimo Dutti and a pretty pleated white blouse.

We had a little look on the Magrit website and couldn't find an exact match for Letizia's divine heels, however, the same 'Laura' style is available in a nude patent leather, reduced from £252 to £176.

Loading the player...

The site reveals the heel height is 10cm with a double strap and side buckle. If we owned these shoes we'd probably just parade around the house in them all day and not get much done.

MORE: See Princess Eugenie's most stunning date night outfits

The glamorous Queen got her beauty look spot on as usual, accentuating her eyes with some black eyeliner, dark shadow and full lashes. The royal kept her lips an on-trend nude shade, adding a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks. She wore her long, brunette hair in a new style, swept back behind her ears to reveal some stunning delicate drop earrings.

MORE: Queen Letizia steps out in Madrid showcasing exactly how to wear a column skirt

There was plenty of praise for her outfit on Instagram, with one fan writing: "Omg. SHE DID IT AGAIN!" Another said: "In love with her shoes!!!!!"

Yep, so are we.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.