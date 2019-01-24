The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in Swindon - and you're going to love her red tweed coat Jacket goals for the wife of Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to Swindon on Thursday to take part in a storytelling session for her role as Patron of the National Literacy Trust. The organisation helps to improve children's reading and writing and the wife of Prince Charles's first port of call was the Lyndhurst Centre to meet with foster children who are in care, and the people looking after them. The 71-year-old looked her typically stylish self - sporting a stunning red tweed coat which she wore over a pretty printed dress. The royal added one of hr favourite pearl chokers and cosied up with tights and black knee-high boots. She added matching pearl earrings and a striking gold watch.

We loved Camilla's red coat

Yesterday, the mother-of-two was out and about again - this time at the Jewish Care's Brenmer Centre in London. Camilla dazzled in a bottle green skirt and jacket combo.

We love the racing green tones - and it reminded us of the Duchess of Cambridge's green ensemble she wore the day before, by Beulah London. Camilla carried a DeMellier London tote bag in the same shade and kept the cold out by adding leather gloves, a black cape and a cosy tights and black loafers.

If the bag looks familiar - that is because the Duchess of Sussex has the very same one! Royal fans were quick to spot the repetition. Meghan, 37, wore the same design on an official visit to Cardiff last year. As soon as shoppers got a glimpse of the bag ( which comes in ten other shades) it proceeded to sellout. At the time, DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh said: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

