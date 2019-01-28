Sarah Ferguson wows in sheer black dress with stunning fitted bodice - see her look Wow! The Duchess of York looked stunning

Sarah Ferguson looked incredible on Monday evening as she took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself dressed up for an evening out in Cologne, Germany. The Duchess of York wore a full length black gown, with sheer lace sleeves, with an stunning fitted bodice, showing off her slender figure.

Sarah looked stunning before the annual celebration

The 59-year-old mother of two posed for a snap in her hotel room before taking off to spend the evening at her pal Hermann Buehlbecker’s annual party. The golden embroidery on the body and arms of her dress added a very regal effect to her outfit.

Sarah’s trademark red hair was worn in pretty loose curls and she smiled broadly as she posed for a photograph which she posted on her social media account. "Great fun to be joining my friend @hermann_buehlbecker for his annual party in Cologne #germany," she captioned the snap.

Last week, the Duchess was also active on social media, as she took to Instagram to share an important message with her fans in support of her charity, Street Child. The kind-hearted royal posted a short video on her Instagram page to raise awareness of the amount of children around the world who aren't in education, as part of her recently-launched Count Me In Campaign.

Accompanying the emotive footage, she wrote: "Do you think it’s acceptable that there are 121 million school-aged children around the world who aren’t in education? I don’t. Please help us end this scandal #CountMeIn #ukaidmatch #ukgov @dfid_uk #education #streetchild @streetchilduk." Fans were quick to show their support, with one writing: "This is not acceptable, but your work is great," while another said: "It’s absolutely not acceptable, every child deserves as bright a future as any other child." A third added: "You have always been a voice for children."