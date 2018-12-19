Sarah Ferguson's bold blue military blazer is so chic, we need it immediately Outerwear goals

Lucky Sarah, Duchess of York has escaped the cold UK weather to slightly warmer climes in San Francisco – and is no doubt enjoying wearing a lighter wardrobe, too! The 59-year-old has taken the opportunity to swap heavy coats for chic buttoned blazers, and boy, do we love her for it. How gorgeous does she look in her bold blue jacket? A snap of Sarah was posted to her assistant Antonia Marshall's Instagram, as she posed with Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. "Great to see you @joegebs @airbnb in San Francisco today. Such an amazing company @sarahferguson15," she wrote.

Sarah does San Fran!

Sarah wore her jacket, which featured structured shoulders and gold detailing (hello Balmain vibes), with a simple black flared dress. She wore her hair in her signature half-up style, and accessorised with layered necklaces and simple earrings. Gorgeous.

It's not known why Sarah is in the States, though she is perhaps visiting in support of one of her charity projects. Only earlier this month, she touched down in Abu Dhabi for a star-studded fundraising event with Susan Sarandon and Ben Stiller, where she looked stunning in a floor-length white gown for the red carpet.

On the red carpet in Abu Dhabi

It turns out we're not the only ones who think the mother-of-two is a fashion icon, either, if Zara's latest release is anything to go by. The high street store's newest tartan coat bears a striking similarity to one of Sarah's iconic looks from 1995 – a structured plaid number (with gold buttons again, nonetheless). Granted, we'd still rather get our hands on the vintage original… we hope you kept hold of that one, Sarah!

Since Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice traditionally head to Sandringham for Christmas, Sarah is no doubt happy to be travelling so close to the festive period. Speaking recently to the Daily Mail, she explained that she often turns the television on to see her daughters on Christmas Day. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she said.