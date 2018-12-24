Sarah, Duchess of York's red blazer is a Christmas delight and we want it The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looks red hot

Sarah, Duchess of York appears to be in Germany with her personal assistant Antonia Marshall, who shared a picture of the former wife of Prince Andrew rocking an extremely red festive blazer. The scarlet tailored number featured large gold statement buttons and she wore the eye-catching design over one of her classic black dresses. In the snap, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was with a gentleman called Hermann of Lambertz Group – a German baked goods manufacturer that specialises in Christmas cookies. Yum! The 59-year-old wore her trademark red hair in her favourite half-up, half-down style and she accessorized with gold huggie hoop earrings and a selection of gold bracelets.

Sarah looked to be having a great time in Germany

Speaking of bracelets – one of the pieces of arm candy she sported she has actually worn before – to her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October.

The gold number is very touching as it has 'Eugenie' embossed on one side and 'Beatrice' on the other, highlighted with diamonds. Although she has worn the heartwarming piece on numerous occasions, the wedding day of her youngest child was the ideal time to wear it and pay tribute to her.

Also at the wedding - which was held at St George's Chapel – the very same place the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May – Sarah chose to wear another sentimental accessory.

The mother-of-two carried a nude vintage Manolo Blahnik clutch bag which had belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew. The accessories certainly made her outfit – she rocked an emerald green dress which was designed by local Windsor designer Emma Louise Design and she teamed it with a matching hat in the same hue, which had appliqué gold detail at the back by Jess Collet.

