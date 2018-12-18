Sarah, Duchess of York might have inspired Zara's latest checked coat - yes, really! You've got to check this out...

Sarah, Duchess of York has always been a big fan of check, gingham, and plaid. Trust us - we've looked through the archives and the former wife of Prince Andrew has been a long time follower of all things tartan. Back in 1995, the royal paid a visit to a Christmas concert at St.George's Church in London and rocked the most striking checked coat dress we've seen in a long time. Made with statement gold buttons, in a festive blue, red and green check - it would totally work today. The redhead was clearly ahead of her time as this look is wardrobe goals right now!

Sarah wore this tartan dress in 1995

And what's more, one of our favourite high street stores Zara has the most amazing boucle dress coat that looks remarkably like Sarah's throwback design.

£89.99, Zara

OK, so yes, it's more of a blazer with its lapel collar and front flap pockets - but it sports the same colours, the same metal button fastening and the same form-fitting shape. In fact - if we didn't know better - we would say that maybe the Spanish brand looked at some royal archives for some inspo for their latest collection! Priced at £89.99, it's currently available online now and is giving us all the Christmas feels.

Loading the player...

Maybe Sarah's youngest daughter - newly married Princess Eugenie - has looked to her mother's past outfits for inspo as well. She too, has recently worn plaid - and what's more, her check number was also from Zara.

MORE: Royals wearing tartan: The royals who look picture perfect in plaid

On Sunday, Project 0 shared a picture on Instagram of Eugenie holding one of their charity bottles at their Carnaby store, and in the snap, the sister of Princess Beatrice is rocking a forest green and navy plaid frock from the brand's current collection. Priced at £79.99, the long, sleeveless dress had a high neck and loose A-line silhouette. She kept it simple and teamed it with a classic black roll neck jumper and boots.

READ: Princess Beatrice surprises fans in an outfit we wouldn't expect