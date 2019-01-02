Sarah Ferguson recycles her favourite fashion item as she embraces colour in 2019 The Duchess always stands out...

On Tuesday evening, Sarah, Duchess of York looked fabulous in her latest Instagram post. The former wife of Prince Andrew wore a black skirt and her favourite zesty yellow shirt in her 'outfit of the day' snap. She captioned the shot: "Happy Happy New Year 2019...Look forward with colour and courage. Thank you all for such a year of kindness in 2018 #newyear #2019." We loved the colour pop separate - it ensured she stood out and her vibrant shirt could be worn with anything from jeans to smart tailored trousers. The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie accessorised with her favourite chunky watch and subtle gold jewellery and wore her hair in her trademark half-up, half down style.

Sarah brought the sunshine in her favourite yellow shirt

This is the second time in under a month the 56-year-old has worn this particular blouse. In a picture shared by her assistant Antonia Marshall at the start of December, Sarah looked to be enjoying Dubai and had a glamorous evening out with Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon.

Loading the player...

In the snap, the redhead was dressed head-to-toe in a flattering black ensemble, and wowed in the same yellow shirt over the top. The flowing number had a belted waist and she teamed it with simple flat loafers.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson is launching her own lifestyle brand! Find out all about it

Sarah loves colourful clothes - the brighter the better! Her most eye-catching outfit to date has to be the turquoise dress she wore to her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding. Her gorgeous emerald green dress was by a local Windsor designer known as Emma Louise Design and she teamed it with a matching hat in the same hue, which had appliqué gold detail at the back by Jess Collet. ﻿Speaking of her hat, lots of onlookers compared it to the Golden Snitch in Harry Potter. Speaking about the memes on Good Morning Britain, Sarah laughed: "We love the Golden Snitch but I hadn't realised that until afterwards! There's always something I do!"

READ: Sarah Ferguson's bold blue military blazer is so chic, we need it immediately