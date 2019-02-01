How Princess Margaret inspired her daughter Sarah Chatto's chic Dior woman style – see the pictures Like mother, like daughter

Many royal fans were moved to see the pictures of Lady Sarah Chatto viewing her late mother Princess Margaret's iconic Christian Dior gown in the Victoria & Albert museum on Wednesday evening – the stunning dress has gone on display as part of the new exhibition Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams. In fact, pictures from the event showed that Sarah has been inspired by her mum's incredible fashion eye in many ways – and often wears outfits that are remarkably similar to her favoured Dior silhouette.

One of the exhibition installations, and Sarah's look at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

One of the installations from the 'New Look' section of the exhibition shows a style that is remarkably similar to Sarah's go-to look for formal royal events – often choosing to mimic the French designer's signature nipped-in silhouette with a button-down top and skirt, and a wide-brimmed saucer-style hat much like the New Look era of the 1940s.

Princess Margaret at Ascot in 1953

The mother-of-two has worn the look on a number of occasions over the years, most recently including the royal weddings of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – though she seems to have been inspired by Margaret's status as a Dior woman for most of her adult life. Even her 1994 wedding dress, a custom design by Jasper Conran, mimicked the hourglass shape.

At Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018

This isn't the only way Sarah pays tribute to her much-missed mother – for all public events, she wears a pair of earrings that once belonged to Margaret. The 54-year-old is often seen wearing the statement jewels, which feature several tiny diamonds and two large pearls. Sarah inherited the special pieces following Margaret's death, and sweetly chose to wear them once again for her visit to the V&A on Wednesday.

