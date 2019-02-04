The surprising reason Meghan Markle doesn't wear this major fashion accessory Interesting!

The Duchess of Sussex loves an accessory or two. She has a wardrobe packed with swanky high heels - from Jimmy Choo to Aquazzura and her handbag collection ranges from the funkiest clutch bags to the cross body. But what about gloves? The last three engagements that the wife of Prince Harry has been on, she has been spotted holding her gloves, but not actually wearing them. During a trip to Bristol's Old Vic last week, the royal was spotted holding her khaki green clutch bag and matching gloves, despite the freezing, snowy conditions. And on a visit to Smart Works in January, the former Suits star once again carried her camel-toned gloves instead of wearing them. Even as far back as Christmas Day, the Duchess decided not to wear her black leather gloves in Sandringham at Church, holding them in the same hand as her Victoria Beckham handbag.

Meghan often carries her gloves

It could be that Meghan, 37, is simply taking style tips from the Queen who always has her gloves to hand. HELLO! spoke to Cornelia James, glove maker to the royal family, who said: "You never see her without her hat, her handbag or her gloves. Nobody apart from the queen wears gloves all the time. They are part of her integral style and she's iconic."

At Christmas, Duchess Kate wore a pair of gloves whilst Meghan kept hers off...

Also, she wears gloves because she's shaking a lot of hands. I think they protect her hands.

Primarily, she wears gloves because it's her style. I can guarantee whenever she's out and about, she's always got one pair in her handbag as well in case she loses them."

Last month the wife of Prince Harry carried her loves as she was pictured at Smart Works

Of course, another heartfelt reason that Meghan may have chosen to hold her gloves instead of wearing them, is that she often takes part in 'walkabouts' as part of her official engagements and likes to interact with the crowd, especially children. And by taking her gloves off, she can offer a steady hanshake with a personal touch.

