Meghan Markle leaves vital accessory behind as she goes back to Uni

Fresh from her visit to the National Theatre on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex showed no signs of slowing down as she met with students and academics from the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) for the first time since becoming the institution's patron. The mother-to-be looked incredible in an all-black ensemble by Givenchy as she arrived, complete with nude high heels, and wore her hair in a tight ballerina bun. She added earrings by Dean Davidson, but didnt carry a bag! As always, her skin looked glowing, and subtle makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.

At City, University of London - one of the ACU's 500 university members, Meghan chatted to students from the Commonwealth now studying in the UK. The ACU aims to bring together universities, academics and students from around the world. Chief executive Dr Joanna Newman said of Meghan’s new patronage: "The Duchess shares our passion for the transformational power of higher education, and Her Royal Highness's support will help champion higher education as a force for good in the Commonwealth and beyond."

The organisation’s impressive international scholarship schemes offer life-changing educational opportunities, convenes universities to address key policy challenges such as climate resilience, and promotes the role of universities in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Yesterday, Prince Harry’s wife wowed the crowd (and braved the bitter cold) in a stunning peach Brandon Maxwell co-ord set that consisted of a sharp blazer and body-conscious dress that showed off her growing baby bump perfectly. Fashion fans also spotted that the royal was also wearing her £440 lace-up nude heels by Aquazzura - the very same shoes she wore to her and Prince Harry's first official photo-call together when they announced their engagement in 2017. Recycling the shoes undoubtedly proved a precious reminder of that happy day.

