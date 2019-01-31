These Marks & Spencer pyjamas look mighty like Meghan Markle's favourite dress And for £25, they are a bit of a bargain...

We all know that no matter what the Duchess of Sussex wears - it hits the headlines. Cast your mind back to June 2018, where the royal stepped out at the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. All eyes were on Meghan's stunning dress - a floor-length maxi with a dipped hem that finished just above her calves by Oscar de la Renta. The vase-print design was adorned with a striking blue print and boasted voluminous sleeves and a wrap-over front. The 37-year-old tends to go for bold, classic colours so this was a big change for the Duchess.

We loved Meghan's Oscar de la Renta dress

Photo credit: BAV/ Geoff Robinson

It seems that Marks & Spencer has taken inspiration from this fabulous frock and the high street brand has produced some gorgeous PJs that look exactly the same.

£25, Marks & Spencer

Made in the same soft white with a sky blue, floral design emblazoned over the front, they feature M&S's Cool Comfort technology that keeps the body refreshed by drawing moisture away from the body - so they would actually be a great buy for pregnant Meghan if she gets a little hot in bed! Priced at just £25, they won't break the bank either.

Prince Harry's wife has a long affinity with M&S, having worn the brand on plenty of occasions. We still can't get over the fact she shunned all expensive designer threads in November at the Royal Albert Hall, instead opting for an Marks & Spencer little black dress.

Meghan wore M&S's Double Crepe Bodycon frock - which set her back £49.50. HELLO! spoke to a spokesperson for the brand at the time, who said: "We thought Meghan looked beautiful in our M&S Collection dress. We are absolutely delighted she is a fan of M&S and the British high street."

