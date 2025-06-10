This is the secret to Meghan Markle's gorgeous glow according to her makeup artist

We don't know about you, but every time we see Meghan Markle, we are mesmerised by her glowing complexion and flawless skin.

How does she do it? Well, makeup artist and BFF Daniel Martin – who perfected Meghan's face for the couple's 2018 royal wedding – has actually revealed Meghan's glowy highlighter secrets.

Shoppers rave about Hueglow online. One fan commented that it was a "game changer" and another said it's a "beauty revelation".

In the interview with Gloss Angeles Podcast, he shared: "This is a new product that's in my kit, Live Tinted Hueglow, $38 / £38. It does this beautiful glass skin."

© Getty Images Meghan Markle's beauty secrets have finally been revealed

I used it on Meghan for an event and it just gives your skin this beautiful... it's like when Pat McGrath did the whole mask that just made skin look like glass. It's that, but in a beauty product."

The famous makeup artist - who also works with the likes of Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Moss and Jessica Alba - revealed that he likes to use this product on her face as well as the body. "I used it on Meghan's body, Meghan's face... 'cause it just adds this radiance to the skin that doesn't look like makeup."

© Getty Images Meghan Markle always brings the glow wherever she goes

He went on to explain that this product has been around for a while but it's new to his kit, revealing that there are a few shades to choose from but he opted for Golden Hour. "I add it to foundation, too. If I want to add a bit of radiance because the texture feels like skincare. It's very compatible with makeup."

What are shoppers saying about Live Tinted Hueglow

One happy customer wrote in the comments section that it's a "beauty revelation" and someone else shared: "If you want your cheeks to look dewy, glowy and for the look to really last -look no further. I tried so many balms/glosses/liquid highlighters/highlighter sticks that promised glossy/glass skin but were either gone in a second, not really glossy at all-just a bit greasy or dewy if anything, or too metallic and "highlighter-looking". This looks a bit shimmery when you take it out but when you apply it, it has no detectable sparkle/shimmer, it's really like a gloss for the cheeks."

© Cult Beauty The reviews speak for themselves

In terms of the negatives, some say it's not glowy enough for what they're after, and some customers thought it was a little too sticky.

What about Daniel's other hero highlighter products?

Daniel has spoken about his celebrity client in interviews before. In fact, he once revealed: "[Meghan] has great skin and it's really balanced," he once told Fashionista, adding that, "She's good about drinking lots of water and taking care of herself".

MUA Daniel revealed. "A lot of [Meghan's favourite moisturisers] are a water-based, like hyaluronic acid moisturisers."

Daniel is the Global Director of Artistry for skincare brand Tatcha and Meghan has already revealed she's a big fan of this luxe skincare brand on her website.

© Netflix Daniel made an appearance on Meghan's Netflix series

"A lot of my highlighting is done with skincare," Daniel once told E! Online. Are you Curious about more of the royal MUA's secrets? Well here's a surprising one – he explained that he often uses Eucerin Aquaphor, £13.99 / $15.99 as a highlighter! It's not a hyaluronic acid-based beauty buy, but actually a multipurpose balm which is also a bargain!

The gel-like substance is great for nourishing and protecting dry and cracked skin and adds a delicate sheen if applied to areas of the face that naturally catch the light. Could this be in Meghan's makeup bag, too?