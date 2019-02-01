Duchess Camilla just wowed us in this velvet evening gown – and another quirky clutch bag Loving your work!

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out for a formal evening engagement on Thursday night, as she attended a dinner for the English and Welsh wine industry at the Vintners Hall in London. We love her beautiful floor-length gown, made in velvet – one of Camilla's favourite luxe fabrics – and finished with pretty embroidery. She made her look even more statement with a cute boho-style clutch, which featured a sun design and a tassle zip fastening. Fun! Of course, the outfit wouldn't be complete without some royal jewels, so Camilla finished the look with her heirloom pearl and aquamarine choker necklace – a particularly special piece, since it was passed down to her by her mother.

On arriving at the event, the Duchess kept warm in a chic cape coat, too, later removing it to reveal her gown's pretty v-neck neckline and long floaty sleeves. The silhouette is very similar to a number of formal looks Camilla have worn over the years – if it ain't broke and all that! As ever, she stuck to her signature blown-out hairstyle and kept her makeup soft and neutral.

This isn't the first time Camilla has surprised us with her quirky handbag collection. In November, she attended the star-studded Julien Macdonald fashion show carrying a black box clutch embellished with gold gems and glittering appliqué, and in May, wore an adorable cherry-print raffia number with her summer dress during a royal tour of France and Greece. It's becoming quite a signature.

The royal certainly had a very busy day on Thursday, since she was first seen attending the Thanksgiving Service of Lord Carrington in the morning, before heading to the Royal Academy of Arts for a visit. Looking elegant in a tailored Bruce Oldfield suit, she made three wardrobe changes in one day – ah, the life of a Duchess…

