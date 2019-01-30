The Duchess of Cornwall stuns in an outfit JUST like Kate Middleton's in Somerset A fab outfit choice, Camilla!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked fresh and ready for action on Wednesday morning as she paid a visit to Frome Men's Shed, in Frome, Somerset. The royal was at the establishment to learn more about the work of 'Compassionate Frome'. We loved her outfit, which consisted of a black cape and tartan top and skirt combo, which really reminded us of the Duchess of Cambridge's Q by McQueen coat she wore in Dundee the day before. The wife of Prince Charles wore a frosted lipstick, subtle eye-shadow and wore her hair in a bouffant style with plenty of volume. The Duchess wrapped up warm and looked in great spirits as she arrived.

We loved Camilla's gloves and cape combo

The mother-of-two loves a gorgeous coat, and last week we fell in love with her fabulous red boucle overcoat that she donned on a visit to the Lyndhurst Centre to meet with foster children.

Loading the player...

The 71-year-old looked fabulous in the punchy design which she wore over a pretty printed dress. The royal added one of hr favourite pearl chokers and cosied up with tights and black knee-high boots. She also added matching pearl earrings and a striking gold watch.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall changed her outfit THREE times in Aberdeen

The royal also made headlines with the bag she carried the day before. At the Jewish Care's Brenmer Centre in London, Camilla dazzled in a bottle green skirt and jacket combo which matched perfectly with her DeMellier London tote bag in the same shade. The bag was particularly striking as it had been worn by the Duchess of Sussex last year and Royal fans were quick to spot the repetition. Meghan, 37, carried the same design on an official visit to Cardiff and it sold out very quickly. At the time, DeMellier London founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh said: "We are truly honoured that Meghan is wearing one of our bags, she is a fantastic role model to women all over the world and a great addition to the Royal family."

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall channels Jackie O in the most stunning pastel coat