The Duchess of Cornwall looks perfect in purple Bruce Oldfield suit

The Duchess of Cornwall wowed during a day of events in a variety of classic outfits. The wife of Prince Charles had a sombre morning at a service of thanksgiving for the life and work of former foreign secretary Lord Carrington at Westminster Abbey in London. She wore a black dress, which she paired with a black tailored coat, black knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat. She added a stunning choker and glittering broach as she was photographed leaving the service.

Later that day, the mother-of-two headed to The Royal Academy to highlight its educational programmes. The royal was snapped chatting to children at the academy and and wore a dazzling purple suit was by designer brand Bruce Oldfield and is the kind of timeless number that will always be in style. She kept her choker on but added delicate pearl drop earrings and as always her makeup was fresh and subtle.

The Duchess has had a remarkably busy week. On Wednesday, Camilla paid a visit to Frome Men's Shed, in Frome, Somerset. We loved her outfit, which consisted of a black cape by Amanda Wakeley and tartan top and skirt combo, which really reminded us of the Duchess of Cambridge's Q by McQueen coat she wore in Dundee the day before.

It seems that the 71-year-old has many fabulous coats - last week she rocked a red tweed boucle number that ensured she stood out from the crowd when she visited the Lyndhurst Centre to meet with foster children in Swindon. the punchy design was worn over a pretty printed dress and she cosied up with tights and black knee-high boots as well as her matching pearl earrings and a striking gold watch.

