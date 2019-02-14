Kate Middleton's latest outfit has a special connection to sister Pippa Middleton A sentimental touch for the wife of Prince William

We are still reeling over the Duchess of Cambridge's appearance at the V&A on Wednesday evening. In case you missed it, the beautiful mother-of-three wowed the crowd ahead of her gala dinner for ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ in a stunning ombré style dress from Gucci. The blush pink and dove grey number boasted tulle inserts and slightly off-the-shoulder sleeves, together with a contrasting burgundy belt which she teamed with a matching Prada clutch and Oscar de la Renta shoes. Kate had a busy evening - she attended a private reception first, before making a short speech ahead of the dinner.

Kate's earrings were by Kiki McDonough

But did you notice the wife of Prince William's earrings? The beautiful sparkling drop gems were special edition morganite earrings by Kiki McDonough and she last wore them for the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton back in 2017, so they no doubt bring back treasured memories for the royal. The gems coordinated perfectly with her blush pink dress with gathered cuffs and pleated waist detail by Alexander McQueen she wore too.

Kate first wore them in 2017 at sister Pippa's wedding

The Duchess often heads to the high-end jewellery designer for her earrings - she particularly loves the brand's cushion drop earrings, which she has in green amethyst, pale pink and yellow gold. Priced at £1,300, they are a timeless style that could be worn again and again.

It’s interesting that the 37-year-old opted to wear Gucci for her latest trip to the V&A. In 2017, Kate opened the new exhibition at the museum and stunned fans all over the world in a tweed dress, also by Gucci, which was cut that little bit shorter than her signature midi hem. Priced at a cool £2000, it predictably sold out as soon as the royal wore it.

