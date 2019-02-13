The Duchess of Cambridge just wore the world's chicest tweed suit The wife of Prince William looked as chic as ever

Appearing fresh and fabulous, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Wednesday morning as she attended The Royal Foundation’s ‘Mental Health in Education’ conference in London. Kate, 37, wore a stunning navy blue tweet skirt and blazer combo, and she kept warm with black tights and added a black clutch bag and TOD's heels as she wowed the crowd in her latest look which, combined with her immaculate blow-dry and glowing makeup, she was a sight for sore eyes! The mother-of-three looked in great spirits as she met with representatives ahead of the conference which brought together delegates from across the mental health and education sectors.

The event was hosted by former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kate Silverton and was a full-on day, packed with segments from inspirational speakers.

There were panel discussions as well as breakout sessions. Prince William's wife heard about the benefits of integrating mental health modules into teacher training courses, and also the roles school leaders have in creating a culture of wellbeing in schools.

The Duchess met with head teachers from a number of schools piloting The Royal Foundation's 'Mentally Healthy Schools' programme which was launched by Kate herself in 2018.

This evening, Duchess Kate will change her outfit as she heads to a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the V&A Museum in London.

We can't wait to see what the royal will wear during this visit.

Last time she visited the museum in October, she wore an off-the-shoulder embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress by Erdem which she accessorised with a pair of Jimmy Choo Romy stiletto heels in Bordeaux velvet. The dress may have been worn four months ago, but high street chain Zara has created a very similar design which is currently in stores now for a much more purse-friendly £69.99.