Loved Kate Middleton's one-shoulder gown? Amazon has the best £38 lookalike We can hardly tell the difference!

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops on Sunday evening as she lit up the red carpet at the 2019 BAFTA's. We were blown away with her custom-made, one-shouldered dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen. The beautiful frock had applique detail at the sleeve and billowed out with gentle pleats running through the skirt. We loved the off-white colour - it gave the royal an ethereal look. If you think you have seen the designer number before, you would be right! The dress is believed to be the same dress Kate wore to Prince Charles's recent birthday party, but just in a different colour. If you are after a frock just like Kate's - Amazon have an incredibly similar number which is priced at just £38. Yes, really. Made in 28 different shades, it is from a store called Ever Pretty and would be the ideal number for a wedding.

Kate looked breathtaking at the BAFTAs

You may have noticed that Kate's accessories were on point. Kate styled her outfit with a pair of diamond-drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and silver Jimmy Choo 'Romy in Viola' glitter high heels. True Cinderella shoes, they had a point toe, dazzling embellishment across the entire shoe and even the stiletto heel.

Get the look at Amazon, £38

The wife of Prince William has been to the BAFTA's for three consecutive years. Last year, the royal was pregnant and showed off her growing bump in a dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black waist belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate at the BAFTA's

In 2017, the Duchess went for an off-the-shoulder style yet again, and it was also made by Alexander McQueen.

MORE: Kate Middleton and other royals who have wowed in white evening gowns

Black with sections of tulle and ribbon, it had a burst of florals printed on it and really suited the brunette beauty. But then, she would look great in a bin bag, wouldn't she?

READ: BAFTA Awards 2019 best dressed: The most talked about dresses of the night