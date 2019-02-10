Duchess Kate is stunning in white one-shoulder dress for 2019 BAFTA Awards Royally beautiful!

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed the crowds as she arrived at the 2019 BAFTA awards on Sunday evening, looking incredible in a stunning white, one-shouldered gown. Stepping onto the red carpet alongside husband Prince William, the pair looked perfectly preened for their night at the star-studded ceremony! Kate styled her outfit with a pair of diamond-drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and silver Jimmy Choo 'Romy in Viola' glitter shoes, and wore her hair in a up-do hairstyle – doesn't she look beautiful?

The royal couple are often guests of honour at the event – previously in 2017, and again in 2018 when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis. William has been president of the BAFTA since February 2010. The organisation also has a scholarships programme named after the Duke - the Prince William Scholarships in Film, Games and Television. Both William and Kate regularly support BAFTA's charitable activities by attending events as well as award ceremonies.

If you recognise Kate's Alexander McQueen dress, it's believed to be the same dress Kate wore to Prince Charles's recent birthday party, but just in a different colour.

Watch William and Kate arrive at the 2019 BAFTAs

In 2018, Kate showed off her growing bump in a dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black waist belt. Her accessory was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code of wearing black that year, to support the Time's Up movement. The year previously, she stunned in an off-the-shoulder floral Alexander McQueen dress, made as a one-off for her. 2019's look doesn't disappoint either, we reckon!

At the BAFTAs in 2017

William and Kate were joined by the likes of Margot Robbie, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman at the star-studded event – we wonder if they ever get starstruck?

On the night, Prince William, as President of BAFTA, presented the Fellowship award. It is the highest accolade bestowed by the Academy to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games. Past recipients include Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Caine, Judi Dench and Helen Mirren, while this year the gong will go to Ms Thelma Schoonmaker.

