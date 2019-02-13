Kate Middleton is gorgeous at the gala wearing Gucci The wife of Prince William dazzles in evening attire

The Duchess of Cambridge looked fabulous on Wednesday evening as she stepped out at the V&A Museum for a gala dinner, in aid of 'Mentally Healthy Schools'. As Patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, the wife of Prince William attended a private reception first, before making a short speech ahead of the dinner. Changing out of her tweed twin-set look that she rocked earlier in the day, the Duchess dazzled in pink and white Gucci Gown with a velvet waistbelt - perfectly romantic for Valentine's Day. Kate, 37, wore her hair loose and her trademark eyeliner, brown eye-shadow and nude lipstick highlighted her pretty features. She accessorised with drop earrings, silver heels and a burgundy velvet clutch. The proceeds from the event will be given to The Royal Foundation's Mentally Healthy Schools Programme.

LIVE UPDATES - See what Duchess Kate did on her special night at the gala

Kate wearing the gorgeous Gucci gown

Earlier in the day, Kate looked super chic as she took part in a conference. Although her boucle look was on point as always, much was made about her bouncy blow-dry, which was even more voluminous than usual. Shiny, sleek and perfectly coiffed - it looked like something from a TV advert, particularly as she had zero split ends, and no pesky flyaway hairs. In January 2018, Amanda Cook Tucker - Kate's hairstylist - shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag and inside was Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster and the Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray, which costs just £12.98 from Boots. Princess hair for less, right?

She accessorised with dramatic drop earrings

MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's one-shoulder gown? Amazon has the best £38 lookalike

Mother-of-three Kate launched ‘Mentally Healthy Schools' as one of the legacy programmes from the Heads Together campaign, which aims to help people of all ages open up about mental health. The landmark project, run by The Royal Foundation, helps teachers and school leaders better support children's mental wellbeing, by offering staff reliable and practical resources, through a website developed by the youth-focussed charity partners of Heads Together; the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Place2Be and Young Minds.

READ: Valentine's Day gift ideas inspired by Prince William and Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton