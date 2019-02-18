This royal just stepped out at London Fashion Week wearing a show-stopping off-the-shoulder dress We're dreaming of spring by just looking at her

Lady Amelia Windsor is arguably one of the most stylish royals around and she certainly didn't disappoint when she stepped out at London Fashion Week over the weekend. Photographed at the Peter Pilotto A/W 2019 show on Sunday evening, the 23-year-old, who is currently 38th in the line of succession to the British throne, looked incredible in a hot pink dress.

Bright but utterly elegant, the shape of Amelia's FROW-worthy dress was demure yet eye-catching. Calf-length with a subtle mullet hem, the dress was particularly interesting thanks to the front fastener being completely made from pearls - how chic, and how regal! The material was sumptuous silk and the pattern was flirty and fun, making us dream of hotter days.

Amelia wore shoes by Maxine, £450

The shoulders were arguably the stand out detail though. Flowing, they were caped by the same silk fabric and one was worn just slightly off the shoulder adding a new dimension to the very feminine dress. Having a little more fun with her outfit, Amelia decided to pair the look with powder blue suede pumps that featured a smiley face across the toe and wore a range of Missoma necklaces, bangles and rings.

READ MORE: Royal blonde bombshells! The regal ladies with honey-toned hair

Never one to wear too much makeup, her beauty look was beautifully natural. Her long blonde hair was left down and natural. She simply wore a little foundation and blusher on her skin and opted for a few subtle swipes of mascara to make her green eyes stand out. She finished with a lipstick in the same rose shade of her natural lips.

READ NEXT: Are these the most risqué outfits the Royals have ever worn?

Not a stranger to fashion week, Lady Amelia Windsor has previously walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and attended shows of the likes of Dior, Sonia Rykiel and Miu Miu over the years. She's currently signed to Storm Models so no doubt she'll be travelling to Milan and Paris over the next few weeks for the rest of fashion month.