Princess Eugenie's grey check suit is impossibly chic and we need it

Princess Eugenie looked incredible in LA last week, where she attended a swish soiree with Demi Moore and Eric Buterbaugh. The royal headed to the Hauser & Wirth art gallery for the opening of Annie Leibovitz and Piero Manzoni's latest exhibit and there was even a musical performance by Patti Smith. We loved the fashion-forward outfit she wore, which consisted of a on-trend grey check suit which she teamed with a simple black camisole. Gorgeous! The tartan trend is big news right now so the daughter of Prince Andrew clearly knows her stuff in the style stakes. We aren't sure exactly where Eugenie's suit is from, but Zara do a great alternative for £49.98 that is made in a similar tailored cut. Check suits are easy to rock as they are classic and can be worn separately. Eugenie could wear the trousers with a chunky knit, or team the blazer with a pair of skinny jeans.

We loved Princess Eugenie's grey suit

It comes as no surprise that Princess Beatrice's little sister chose plaid because the print is a big favourite amongst the royal family. The royals have long been associated with the print - after all, they even have their own Balmoral tartan, designed by Prince Albert in 1853. In fact, the Queen herself has her own tartan print too. How extra?

Zara has a great alternative

The 28-year-old loves a splash of check. Last year, she was involved with Project 0's Pass on Plastic initiative amongst Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Ronnie Wood.

The organisation shared a picture of Eugenie holding one of their bottles at their Carnaby store, and in the snap - the royal was seen wearing a stunning forest green and navy plaid dress - which turned out to be a Zara steal. The £79.99 sleeveless frock had a high neck, flattering loose A-line silhouette and she teamed it with a simple black roll neck jumper and funky boots.

