The royal that surprised everyone in a Polly Pocket dress

Is Lady Amelia Windsor the coolest royal? We think after seeing her at the launch party for Mimi Wade's new Polly Pocket collection – she may just take that crown. The 22-year-old attended the star-studded bash, which was to celebrate Tatler's contributing Fashion Editor and womenswear designer Mimi's capsule collection which embraces the 90s toy. Amelia – who was recently appointed as a contributing editor for the Conde Nast publication – showed up to support her co-worker and donned a silk slip dress from the line which was emblazoned with a print of a cartoon-style Polly Pocket. The fun, retro frock also featured a sexy black trim. The royal added muddy trainers to the getup – which she explained in an Instagram post: "Polly pocket X Mimi Wade big love! (Excuse the muddy trainers, was mud in Hyde Park's fault)"

Lady Amelia looked super cute in her Polly Pocket dress

The collection launched on 17 August and features dresses, T-shirts and jewellery, all with a grown-up feel. Speaking to Tatler about the line, Mimi explained the inspiration behind her designs, which you can purchase in store from the pop-up shop in Selfridges: "I wanted to highlight the idea of Polly being this tiny adventurer where her size is an advantage rather than a limitation," Mimi said. "The collection is reminiscent of the '90s, I wanted to reflect the time in which Polly Pocket was particularly prevalent. Outfits worn on stage by '90’s punk band Babes in Toyland and Kathleen Hannah from Bikini Kill were on my mood board."

We last saw photographs of Amelia in July, when she attended an event for Bulgari at the Sky Garden in London. Looking as stylish as ever, the fashionista styled up a simple black top with a polka-dot skirt by Michael Kors and added a sexy choker and a gun-metal tote bag by Bulgari.

But it was her adorable polka-dot shoes that got us really excited – as there was from high street store Boden! The 'Annie' block heel shoes cost £99 and come in a variety of different prints. Made with a kitten heel, they could be worn with both jeans and a dress and the timeless shape means they will never go out of style.

