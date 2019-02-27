The Countess of Wessex is the ultimate snow bunny in chic skiing outfit The royal is stylish on the slopes...

We are huge fans of the Countess of Wessex and her stylish wardrobe. Does she ever have a day off from looking great? Absolutely not - and that includes when she is off-duty. The royal has been enjoying a spot of skiing in the Swiss alps with husband Prince Edward and children Lady Louise Windsor and James,Viscount Severn. We have to say, we have been loving her skiing attire - the blonde beauty was seen rocking a pair of white ski trousers, a belted quilted jacket and boots with a protective hat, as well as mirrored sunnies and gloves. Gorgeous! The 53-year-old enjoyed the slopes and was spotted having lunch at the Corviglia Club - one of the most exclusive restaurant in the mountains.

The royal family looked in great spirits as they showed off their expert skills on the slopes - showing no fear on the chair lifts! The family-of-four have been frequent visitors of the resort for many years and this year, Sophie, Edward, Louise and James are guests of the UK-based Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach. St Moritz is a favourite of the A-list; John Travolta, Ivana Trump and Elizabeth Hurley have stayed there in the past. Sophie and Edward are avid skiers and regularly hit the slopes. In 2016, the couple enjoyed a family holiday again in St Moritz with their children and a group of family friends. Nestled close to the Italian frontier, St Moritz boasts up to 300 days of sunshine a year and the resort also has a frozen lake which hosts a wide range of sports including skating, curling and even cricket.

We last saw the mother-of-two at the start of February when she headed to Cornwall to open the new Primrose Hydrotherapy Pool at the Merlin MS Centre in St. Austell.

In pictures that appeared on the Cornwall Live, the royal was dressed to impress in one of her favourite fashion items - a roll-neck, brown suede boots, a cosy cream coat and the most fabulous skirt, which was made up of burgundy and pink stripes. The skirt cost £850 by Gabriela Hearst - the same brand that is loved by fellow royal the Duchess of Sussex.

