The Countess of Wessex channels Meghan Markle with FOUR fashion trends in one outfit So many winter trends! Love it

The Countess of Wessex blew us away with her sophisticated outfit on Wednesday when she visited Cumbria. The royal showcased not one but four key trends of winter in her ensemble: the camel coat, leopard-print, vibrant red and a statement earring. Go Sophie! The wife of Prince Edward was photographed at Farrers Coffee of Kendal, the UK's oldest coffee roaster, which was celebrating its 200th birthday. What a special way to mark the occasion, with a visit from the Countess. Sophie's ensemble is the height of elegance and perfect for her royal engagements in the chilly region. The Countess was also due to visit the Bendigg Trust and the Annual Silage Competition.

Sophie's camel and brown tone outfit really makes us think of the Duchess of Sussex, who also stepped out in a camel coat recently. It's such a chic hue to wear in winter and one that has featured prominently in many collections this season. We absolutely love the royal's leopard-print clutch bag – another key print of winter 18/19 and one that we've spotted on Meghan too. In January the Duchess donned a pair of animal-print heels. Both royals are also fans of bright red – also huge this winter – as we can see from Sophie's knee-length skirt.

Then there's Sophie's beautiful earrings. Statement earrings are so now and we just adore the Countess' stunning multi-coloured jewelled pair. The blue and green stones sit so nicely with her camel and brown ensemble. Sophie's pretty gold bracelet is the Maya Torque Gold and Ivory Bangle by brand Halcyon Days, priced £95.

The royal completed her look with some elegant black suede knee-high boots and went for a classic hairstyle of a chignon. Makeup-wise, Sophie kept her lips nude and chose a copper shade for her eyeshadow to match her outfit.

VIDEO: Royals go wild for leopard print