The Countess of Wessex just teamed her racing green dress with the most incredible accessories

The Countess of Wessex looked as stunning as ever on Sunday as she attended a church service with Her Majesty the Queen – the last before the royals head out on Christmas Day. The wife of Prince Edward looked stunning in a green dress by Emilia Wickstead. The stunning number is sadly a past-season buy but like the majority of Sophie's stylish attire - it had a classic edge which will never date and could be worn in years to come. What we like most about the mother-of-two's latest look however, is the fact that her accessories are totally on point! The royal added a smart, tailored coat in a muted grey shade and a lovely fedora hat by Hicks and Brown which is priced at £95.

Sophie looked so chic as she headed to church with the Queen

Sophie, 53, loves high end designer Emilia Wickstead and regularly steps out sporting the brand. We last saw the royal rock the label, looking particularly striking on the royal tour of France with Prince Edward.

Dazzling at the Le Cercle de L'Union Interaillee - which is a private club - at the hotel Perrinet de Jars, Sophie wore a simple black button-down top, and accessorised it with a fabulous metallic-pleated skirt in a shimmering silver. Retailing at £1015 from Net-a-Porter, it was cut in a shiny lurex fabric and glimmered in the light. The royal added black court shoes, subtle jewellery and carried a black clutch bag. Chic!

Last month, the Countess spoke about how her style has evolved throughout the years. The royal hosted an event at Buckingham Palace in November which celebrated 10 years of the London College of Fashion's Better Lives project. She remarked: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."

