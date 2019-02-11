The Countess of Wessex just stepped out in the funkiest skirt you'll ever see Now that is what you call a statement item..

The Countess of Wessex had a busy, action-packed few days of events last week and as always, her working wardrobe was on fire. On Thursday, the wife of Prince Edward headed to Cornwall where she opened the new Primrose Hydrotherapy Pool at the Merlin MS Centre in St. Austell. Sophie was welcomed by Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Edward Bolitho, the Queen’s representative in the Duchy, and Merlin MS Centre trustee, Sally-Jane Coode. In photographs that appeared on Cornwall Live, the royal was dressed to impress in one of her favourite fashion items - a roll-neck, brown suede boots, a cosy cream coat and the most fabulous skirt you ever did see! Made up of burgundy and pink stripes - the pencil style number was by high end brand Gabriela Hearst - the same brand that is loved by fellow royal the Duchess of Sussex. Priced at a whooping £850, the skirt is made from cashmere and we love the midi length.

Sophie has the best skirt selection

The previous day, the mother-of-two showcased not one, but four major winter trends in her outfit. She rocked the camel coat, a splash of leopard-print, vibrant red and statement earrings.

£850, Gabriela Hearst

At Farrers Coffee of Kendal, the UK's oldest coffee roaster, which was celebrating its 200th birthday, Sophie marked the occasion in style. Her camel toned coat is a staple item that oozes sophistication. She carried a timeless leopard-print clutch bag and wore a bright red midi skirt and once again, her favourite brown roll-neck. The Countess also wore statement earrings that featured eye-catching blue and green stones, a pretty gold bracelet and Ivory bangle by brand Halcyon Days.

Ever the fan of the knee-high boot, the 53-year-old wore a glam suede boots and teased her hair up in a chic chignon. Sophie usually wears subtle makeup and kept her lips nude with a hint of copper eyeshadow.

