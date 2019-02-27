Beautiful in Belfast! Kate Middleton sparkles in Missoni for party to celebrate inspirational youth The royal couple beamed as they arrived at the venue

Duchess Kate stepped out in style on Wednesday evening with her husband Prince William at the Belfast Empire Hall in Northern Ireland. The glamorous mum-of-three looked stunning in a shimmering green Missoni dress which she paired with a pink Mulberry clutch and matching Gianvito Rossi heels. Kate looked radiant as she arrived at the informal party at the iconic Belfast Empire Hall, smiling for photographers and greeting crowds. The event, which was hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Belfast, celebrated inspirational young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland.

LIVE UPDATES - see what Kate and William are doing in Northern Ireland as it happens

RELATED: This ASOS dupe of Kate's BAFTA dress is selling out FAST

We absolutely love Kate's latest look. Her green Missoni dress was so elegant – the perfect choice for a formal evening engagement. The Duchess kept her beauty look fairly natural with a coating of mascara and sweep of eyeliner and nude lipstick. The royal wore her hair in voluminous tumbling curls, one of her favourite looks.

MORE: This is what Kate wore earlier in the day

The royal couple arrived in Belfast on Wednesday morning for a two-day visit of the country, where they are known as Baron and Lady Carrickfergus, and spent the day meeting locals and carrying out engagements. The visit was previously unannounced so royal fans were in for a surprise as the Duke and Duchess began their tour.

The Duchess chose a gorgeous red Carolina Herrera coat – which she had previously worn to Paris - for the day's activities, wearing it over a black jumper, jeans and L.K. Bennett boots. Day one of their trip focussed on the positive impact that sport, nature and the outdoors can have on childhood development.

SEE PHOTOS: Flower power! Royal ladies in spring florals

William and Kate started with a visit to Windsor Park, where they learnt about the Irish Football Association's community Football projects. The royals then travelled to County Fermanagh where they visited a youth centre, before returning to Belfast for the evening party.