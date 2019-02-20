Kate Middleton's funky blazer looks mighty like Princess Eugenie's Royal style twins!

On Tuesday, Princess Eugenie shared a picture on Instagramof her meeting with the organisers of Stop The Traffik - an organisation empowering people to take action against human trafficking - a topic the Princess feels very strongly about. We love the work she is doing as part of her Anti-Slavery Collective, but we couldn't help but notice her very cool grey check jacket she wore, which came complete with fancy black lapels. The daughter of Prince Andrew teamed it with a sleek roll neck and looked the business in her office wear getup.

Princess Eugenie's jacket looked so chic

If this particular jacket looks familiar - it could be because the Duchess of Cambridge has a very similar design that at a glance, looks almost the same. Back in October, the wife of Prince William wowed onlookers on a trip to Essex, wearing an all-black ensemble of jeans, a turtleneck and boots. The mother of three topped off her look with Smythe's £700, two-button blazer. The preppy style was made with a Glen Check pattern which looked even more snazzy with its black corduroy on the collar.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a VERY similar jacket

It appears that tartan is a look that our favourite royals just can't help but rock and it is easy to see why. Heritage style plaid is super versatile, classic and really doesn't date. Both Kate and Eugenie could wear their jackets in years to come and still be considered very chic indeed.

Princess Beatrice's little sister was across the pond in LA last week, where she attended a bash with Demi Moore and Eric Buterbaugh.

The royal headed to the Hauser & Wirth art gallery for the opening of Annie Leibovitz and Piero Manzoni's latest exhibit and wore a grey check suit yet again, except she ditched the roll-neck and teamed it with a simple black camisole instead. Now that, ladies and gentleman, is how you work casual glam!

