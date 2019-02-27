Outfit change! Kate Middleton switches her red coat for something totally different while on a visit to Northern Ireland We are loving the royal's latest look

The Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William in Northern Ireland on Wednesday for an action-packed day of engagements. Kate, 37, looked her typically stylish self, wearing her beautiful red Carolina Herrera coat, which we've seen her in before, and teamed it with a black jumper, black skinny jeans her the L.K.Bennett boots she stepped out in recently. The Duchess wowed onlookers at her first port of call - Windsor Park, which is part of the Irish Football Association. Despite the sporty vibe, the mother-of-three wore her hair down and rocked subtle, fresh makeup, a flawless base, rustic brown eye-shadow and nude lipstick. During the visit, William and Kate learned about the IFA’s community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together.

Kate looked in great spirits as she and her husband met with a variety of specialised groups, including Female Football Leaders (which was created in 2012 to encourage more women into key decision roles within football) as well as the Goals Programme - an Innovative programme which is aimed at young people that aren't in employment, education or training.

She changed for the occasion - switching her glam red coat for a navy quilted jacket from Timbaland - the perfect attire for the pitch, we think you'll agree.

RELATED: Royals wearing red dresses

Last week, Kate was seen dressing down, walking with baby Prince Louis at Kensington Palace Gardens. In pictures that were taken by a fan, the royal's off-duty look was as chic as ever - yet much more casual compared with her formal dresses she rocks at official events and engagements.

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite discontinued beauty product is back - and we're SO excited

The royal was seen sporting an ultra-cool puffer jacket which featured a black body and contrasting white sleeves and her favourite New Balance Vazee trainers that are a bit of a royal bargain! Although their official price tag is £39.00 from the brand directly, if you look around they can be snapped up for around £19.99 online. Black skinny jeans finished the look - we wonder if they were her go-to-pair by J Brand?

READ: Royals' personalised jewellery – see who wore the Insta-trend before you!