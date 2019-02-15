Duchess Kate's off-duty look is so relatable – and wait until you see her trendy puffer jacket Her royal coolness!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted out walking with baby Prince Louis on Thursday, and her off-duty outfit was a world away from the Kate we know at formal events and engagements! The mum-of-three strolled in the park in what looked like some majorly comfy staples – wearing an ultra-cool puffer jacket and her New Balance Vazee trainers. Actually, the Duchess is known to prefer to keep it casual when she can, so we're not surprised at her laidback look.

Kate's cosy jacket features a black body and contrasting white sleeves, which she teamed with what looks like her favourite pair of black skinny jeans – perhaps her go-to J Brand pair – and her New Balance running trainers. The ultra-light sneakers sell for around £39.00 from the brand directly, but can be snapped up for as little as £19.99 online – we predict a sell-out!

The Duchess was snapped on her Valentine's Day stroll by an excited fan in Kensington Palace Gardens, who wrote on social media that Kate looked very happy to be out and about, and smiled politely at anyone that recognised her. And just hours earlier, she had wowed with her red carpet appearance at the V&A museum, wearing a gorgeous pink Gucci gown! Ah, the life of a royal.

This is clearly Kate's go-to look when it comes to casual dressing, since she was also photographed in a bold red puffer jacket back in November 2017. She was visiting Aston Villa Football Club with husband Prince William at the time, and chose the comfy cover-up by Perfect Moment to keep warm. But in fact, she also teamed it with her black fitted jeans and New Balance trainers, too! Hey, if it ain't broke and all that…

