This ASOS dupe of Kate Middleton's BAFTA dress is selling out FAST

When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped onto the red carpet alongside her husband Prince William at the 2019 BAFTAs, there was a collective 'wow' the world over. The royal was mesmerising in her beautiful floor-length white dress by the designer Alexander McQueen. Every aspect of her gown was perfect: the one-shouldered cut with exquisite flower detail, the neat waistline and the elegant flowing skirt. We wanted a dress exactly the same – and now we can buy one.

Yes, HELLO! lovelies, our fave online store ASOS has come up with a brilliant dupe in three different shades and the best array of sizes. Even more amazing… ASOS' Tulle One Shoulder Maxi Dress is only £65. Bet K Midd is kicking herself.

The internet is currently going berserk over this super affordable dress which magically transforms you into a Duchess. It's made from lightweight tulle and fine netting and comes in mink, blue and navy colours.

Photo credit: asos.com

You'll have to be fast if you want one though; on last check the site only had sizes 12 and 16 left in the regular fit of the mink shade. The blue version and curve, tall and petite gowns currently have a wider range of sizes available.

Photo credit: asos.com

The only major difference between the Kate and ASOS dress is the pretty flower embellishment, which is really simple to buy separately and attach yourself should you wish. Then grab yourself some glam drop earrings a la the late Princess Diana (Kate rocked these btw) and some Jimmy Choo-esque silver heels.

That's our outfits sorted for the pub next Friday then.

