Kate Middleton's blue cape coat is amazingly chic and we are obsessed The wife of Prince William is beautiful in Belfast

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Thursday on the second day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland with husband Prince William. The royal pair visited charity Cinemagic to see how they use film, television and digital technologies as a means to educate, motivate and inspire young people. Kate, 36, looked stunning in her latest outfit - which consisted of a retro style, baby blue cape coat dress by Mulberry with a chic belted waist. She added navy blue high heel shoes and carried a smart box clutch. The royal wore her hair loose and bouncy and looked incredible rocking flawless makeup. The Duchess looked super fresh despite the fact she had a late night - wowing at the Belfast Empire Hall. The glamorous mum-of-three looked stunning in a shimmering green Missoni dress which she paired with a pink Mulberry clutch and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kate looked incredible in her cape coat

Over the last 30 years, Cinemagic has delivered highly successful Young Film Programmers/Consultants panels and Young Film Critics panels and the learning outcomes have been immeasurable in terms of developing literacy skills, appreciation of the world around us and creating active and memorable learning.

Kate sported her famous blowdry and brown eye makeup

William and Kate looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they met with workers and looked around the establishment.

Kate's coat was a past-seaon Mulberry buy

We've been keeping tabs on the royal couple since they arrived in Belfast on Wednesday morning for a two-day visit of the country, where they are known as Baron and Lady Carrickfergus.

On her first engagement of the day, Kate chose to rock a gorgeous red Carolina Herrera coat – which she had previously worn in Paris. Keeping the rest of her outfit plain, she teamed the outerwear staple with a black jumper, jeans and L.K. Bennett boots.

