Kate Middleton's favourite discontinued beauty product is back - and we're SO excited

The Duchess of Cambridge is a bit of a secret makeup fan. Her favourite products - from her £3.95 bridal nail polish to her favourite perfume are surprisingly easy to get hold of. And let's not forget that the wife of Prince William famously did her own makeup on her wedding day. So we can bet that the stunning mother-of-three was disappointed that her favourite eyeshadow set - The Naked Palette by Urban Decay - was discontinued last year. Kate was such a fan of the iconic, brown-toned shadow set that she reportedly told former First Lady Michelle Obama how great it was when she visited the UK in 2011. But now, the mother-of-three can rejoice because the Naked Palette is being brought back, and it is better than ever.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her brown eyeshadow

The Naked Reloaded (love the name) is a new, updated version of the original and houses 12 hugely similar shades, mixing creamy mattes and iridescent metallics.

Naked Reloaded, £38, Urban Decay

Some of the names have been slightly changed -'Buck' (the versatile, warm-toned brown) is now known as 'Bucked' and the brand have ditched the two grey shades, as well as leaving out the useful brush. Don't worry though; the shadows are now bigger - so you won't run out so fast - and it still has the mirror in the lid, and the same slim-line shape, although it's now in a tin as opposed to a cardboard-based box.

Another one of Kate's favourite product is the Beauty Sleep Elixir from organic skincare brand Beuti Skincare – and this £42 bottle of multitasking ointment is reportedly a must-have in the royal's beauty cabinet.

According to the founder of the brand Leila Aalam, Kate has three bottles on her bedside table and told People magazine: "We were ecstatic to know she liked it and was actually using it!"

