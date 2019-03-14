Crown Princess Mary wore the most DIVINE blue gown for Texas gala dinner – and wait till you see her cocktail ring Royal outfit goals

Now that's a dress. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in this beautiful blue gown on Tuesday evening for a gala dinner at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts in Texas. Doesn't she look incredible? This has to be one of our favourite royal dresses of the year so far. We just love the cut-away detail by her shoulders, the beautiful silk fabric, that cinched-in waist and her mini-train. Such an elegant look. The royal is in Texas for a three-day visit with a delegation from the Danish cultural and creative industries, and earlier in the day she attended an environmental event at the City Hall with the Minister for Culture, Danish Ambassador in the US and the Mayor of Houston.

We don't often see the Danish Princess looking so glamorous, so it was a lovely surprise waking up to these stunning photos. Her whole beauty look is spot on – pretty wavy locks set off her dress perfectly and we noticed Mary's sassy blue eyeshadow to match her outfit. She also went for a peachy lip and some serious blush on her cheeks.

Now let's talk about that whopper of a cocktail ring. The dazzling stone looks to be a rectangular sapphire surrounded by smaller diamonds. The piece looks sensational with her royal blue gown and matched her jewelled bracelet too.

On popular Instagram fan page Royal Addicted, followers loved Mary's look, with one posting: "Stylish and elegant… as always." Another said: "Wow she looks so gorgeous, I love this outfit." One commented: "Fabulous dress, fabulous figure."

Another style hit for Mary!

