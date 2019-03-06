Queen Letizia's latest dress is the perfect inspiration for your workwear wardrobe This outfit oozes class

Queen Letizia has done it again. The stylish Spanish monarch has wowed us with another stunning outfit – this time a super chic shift dress which has the most flattering cut we've seen all year. Ok, Letizia does have a dream figure, so of course it's going to look amazing on her, but seriously, this dress is gorgeous. That classy grey hue, the asymmetric V-neck, those cute capped sleeves – we can smell quality a mile off – so no surprise the dress is by the great Hugo Boss. The royal wore the sophisticated outfit for an event at the Complejo Duques de Pastrana in Madrid, which she was attending to mark Rare Disease Day.

Letizia's look is just perfection and pretty much the ideal interview outfit. We adore the Dechesta Glen Sheath Dress by Boss, which comes in sizes 2 to 16. The elegant dress retails at £398.93 from saksfifthavenue.com. We love how the former journalist has teamed it with a waist-defining, double buckled, skinny black belt, which matches exactly with her black heels and clutch bag.

The royal went for a relaxed beauty look, wearing her brunette locks in a pretty down style. She accentuated her eyes with a thick coating of mascara and eyeliner, added a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and chose a gorgeous pinky-brown lip shade.

On the popular @royaladdicted Instagram page, fans loved Letizia's chic look, with one posting: "She always looks amazing! So stylish and confident." Another summed up our thoughts, posting: "Could she slay any harder?" One wrote: "Love a nice glen plaid! Very flattering on her!"

And we're in total agreement with one follower, who said: "I have always said it, give me Meghan and Letizia’s closet, and I will be happy. This woman is always on point same as Meghan." We'd have to add in Duchess Kate's wardrobe too though… those evening gowns!

