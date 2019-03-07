Va-va-voom! Queen Letizia is red hot in scarlet trouser suit Scarlet style Queen

Wow, now that's a suit! Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in the most gorgeous vibrant, red trouser suit on Thursday for an awards ceremony in Caceres, Spain. The stunning monarch certainly stood out in the eye-catching two-piece, which she has worn twice before in 2018. The scarlet suit by the designer Roberto Torretta is clearly one of the royal's favourite outfits, and we can see why. The elegant shape of the jacket, its unusual centre fastening and the cute split detail on the bottom of the trousers make this suit a real keeper. Her ensemble is from Roberto Torretta's FW17/18 collection.

Letizia was at the Complejo cultural San Francisco venue to see the Princess of Girona 2019 Foundation Prize ceremony, which honours young business people. Letizia's sophisticated suit was the ideal choice for the occasion; a great example of fun tailoring.

The glamorous mum teamed her outfit with some elegant Boss pumps, a Carolina Herrera handbag and some gorgeous earrings by one of her favourite brands, Gold & Roses.

The former journalist kept her beauty look simple so as not to overpower her suit. She wore her brunette locks down and chose a pretty coral hue for her lips. We love Letizia's highlighter which really shows off her model cheekbones.

The previous day Letizia wore another chic ensemble, a plaid shift dress by Hugo Boss.

The royal wore the outfit for an event at the Complejo Duques de Pastrana in Madrid, which she was attending to mark Rare Disease Day. The Dechesta Glen Sheath Dress comes in sizes 2 to 16 and at £398.93 from saksfifthavenue.com.

