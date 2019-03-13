Letizia takes London! The Spanish style Queen wows in florals for gallery opening with Prince Charles Top marks for Letizia's London look

Welcome Queen Letizia of Spain! The stylish royal joined Prince Charles in London on Wednesday to open an art exhibition at The National Gallery. The monarch, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning in an emerald green dress with floral print at the cultural event. Letizia and Charles attended the first British exhibition of the Spanish painter Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida in over a century, titled 'Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light'. Clearly an exciting day for the Spanish Queen, Letizia beamed as she arrived at the prestigious gallery, smiling for photographers and waving to onlookers.

Letizia's outfit was ideal for the landmark occasion, her dreamy 3/4 sleeve, green dress looked gorgeous against the museum's paintings in the background. The royal accessorised with some matching green earrings and a pair of grey, pointed court heels.

The wife of King Felipe went for a smokey beauty look, accentuating her eyes with a bold coating of mascara, a sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and a nude lip.

Loading the player...

The exhibition consists of more than 60 pieces which span the career of Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida. It runs from 18 March to July 7 and features a collection of portraits, landscapes and seascapes as well of garden views and bathing scenes. The last exhibition of the artist in the UK was in 1908 at London's Grafton Galleries.

It has been a relatively quiet week for Letizia, whose engagement diary is normally jam-packed. She last stepped out on 7 March for a concert in memoriam to the victims of terrorism at the National Music Auditorium in Madrid. The Queen dressed in a classic black Hugo Boss dress with Manolo Blahnik heels and a Felipe Varela clutch.